A Wigan 20-year-old will face a trial next year after being accused of motoring offences involving an e-bike.

Tyler Sewell, of Stanley Street, Atherton, appeared before borough justices to deny charges or riding a black electric Surron without due care and attention in Atherton on October 10 last year, to doing so without a licence or insurance and to failing to stop for a police officer.

A trial at the same court was fixed for June 3 next year before which Sewell is on unconditional bail.