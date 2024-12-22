Young Wigan men admit to stealing car after house break
Two young men have admitted to breaking into a Wigan home and stealing a £22,000 car.
Dylan Livesley, 21, of Hind Road in Marsh Green, and 20-year-old Tyler Michaels, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face a single charge of burgling an address on Norley Hall Avenue to snatch a Ford Puma on or before June 18.
They will be sentenced on January 10.