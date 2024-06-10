Crash between coach and motorcyclist closes Wigan road
A crash between a motorbike and a coach led to a Wigan road being closed for several hours this morning.
The collision happened on Bryn Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, at around 8am today (Monday).
The bike rider’s injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
The road was temporarily closed both ways between Lockett Road and Nicol Road following the crash, but has now fully re-opened.