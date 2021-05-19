Crash causes delays in Wigan town centre

A crash has caused motorists delays in Wigan town centre.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the junction of Crompton Street and River Way at about 5.50pm today (May 19).

The incident blocked the right hand lane of the carriageway going onto River Way and caused traffic to back up.

The scene of the crash at the junction of Crompton Street and River Way

It is not thought that anyone was injured.

An eyewitness said:"Looks like a taxi was coming out of Crompton Street and hit the side of another vehicle coming from the A573 opposite and turning right onto River Way.

"It was blocking the right hand lane causing traffic to back up."