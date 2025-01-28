Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An operation targeting anti-social behaviour on motorbikes, e-bikes and quadbikes in Wigan has already seen officers seize another 14 bikes and make four arrests after a four-day crackdown this month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Operation Handbrake, is part of Wigan borough’s Community Safety Partnership work, which sees Wigan Council team up with Greater Manchester Police and our partners to tackle community concerns.

Around 70 per cent of the borough is designated as open land, with two canals running through large parts of the borough.

Some of the 14 bikes seized by Wigan police in only a four-day period

This attracts a growing number of unauthorised off-road motorbikes and quad bikes which use the public rights of way, bridleways, canal towpaths and loop lines.

Over the last two weeks, 14 bikes were taken off the road, which ranged from off roaders to quadbikes.

GMP have made four arrests during this operation, ranging from handling stolen goods to motoring offences.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team in Wigan saw an increase of riders coming from as far as Yorkshire and beyond. On Sunday 26 January 2025, along with the assistance of the newly re-formed Off-Road Motorbike Unit, officers seized five bikes from the Wutchie at Aspull and the Westleigh areas.

Sgt Dan Canavan from our Wigan district said: "Neighbourhood officers have dealt another significant blow to anti-social behaviour in Wigan with a successful operation resulting in four arrests and the seizure of 14 off-road bikes.

“This action demonstrates our ongoing commitment to keeping our community safe and addressing residents' concerns.

“The illegal use of off-road bikes has been a persistent issue in our area, causing distress to local residents and posing serious safety risks. These seizures send a clear message that we will not tolerate this behaviour.

“I want to thank the community for their continued support and encourage them to keep reporting these incidents to us.

"Working together, we can ensure Wigan remains a safe place for everyone.

"Operation Handbrake patrols are here to stay, and will be out during the week, evenings and weekends."

Anyone who witnesses the anti-social riding of off-road bikes is urged to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. In an emergency phone 999.