A distressing 999 call made by a dog walker who found the body of teenager Brianna Ghey has been played to a jury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brief call was made by Kathryn Vize, who had been walking her dog with her husband Andrew when they came across the dying 16-year-old down a path through woods in a park.

Brianna, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington, had been stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on February 11.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brianna Ghey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two 16-year-olds – a girl from Warrington and a boy from Leigh, identified only as X and Y – are on trial for murder at Manchester Crown Court.

Both have pleaded not guilty and blame each other for the killing, the jury has heard. Neither defendant can be named because of their ages.

Beginning at 3.13pm, the 999 call from Mrs Vize, breathing heavily and clearly distressed, says, “Police and ambulance. I’m in Culcheth Linear Park. Somebody has been attacked. We have seen some of the attackers run away from the body. She’s very hurt.”

The female call operator checks the location.

Mrs Vize said: “She’s halfway down some stairs. She’s bleeding heavily. She’s blood on her legs and on her back. She’s really hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thought it was a dummy at first. I don’t want to touch her either. I don’t know if she’s alive.

“She did twitch before. It’s an absolute mess.”

Mrs Vize tells the operator her husband is going to wait with Brianna while she goes to the car park to direct arriving emergency services.

Breathing heavily, Mrs Vize continues the call: “Oh God! Oh God!”

The operator tells her: “OK, take some deep breaths. Do you think she’s been hit?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Vize says: “I think she’s been attacked. She may have been stabbed. There’s blood coming out of her back. Oh my God! Oh my God!”

She then describes the suspects as a girl and a boy, teenagers, in dark clothing with hoods up.

The operator continues: “Is she breathing?”

Mrs Vize: “No, I don’t think so. I can’t see her face, it’s covered in blood.”

Operator: “Is she breathing?”

Mrs Vize: “I don’t know. It’s awful. She looks dead to me. She’s dressed like a teenager. Oh God! Are they coming quickly? It’s a nightmare.”

Operator: “Can you see if she’s breathing at all?”

Mrs Vize: “I can’t … shirt soaked in blood on her back…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operator: “Can you ask your husband to put pressure on the wound?”

Mrs Vize: “I don’t think there’s anything you can do for her. Oh God!”

Mrs Vize becomes increasingly distressed and the call ends with the operator telling her multiple police units and paramedics are on the way.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Yip told jurors: “I think that’s an appropriate time to take a break,” and the hearing adjourned briefly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury was then shown a police video interview with Mrs Vize, filmed the day after Brianna’s death.

Mrs Vize said she and her husband had been with their two dogs in Culcheth Linear Park when she saw a male and a female.

She said: “When I first saw them I thought they were walking towards me but when I looked up he was stooping and I thought he’s putting a dog on the lead.”

She said she later realised he had been standing “over the body”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told police the two crossed the path and went into a farmer’s field.

She said: “At first they appeared to be walking then they started to run, but it wasn’t a sprint, more of a lollop.

“It was just so suspicious. They obviously saw us and felt they had to go because their pace definitely quickened up when they saw us.”

She said they were “silent” when she saw them and looked as if they were dressed in a “goth-type style”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she did not see the male’s face but the female made eye contact with her.

Mrs Vize said she then saw Brianna’s body.

She said her shirt was soaked in blood and she looked “like a rag doll”.

She told police she then rang 999 and told them there had been a serious attack.

She added: “I can’t say she was dead for sure. I felt she was dead and I just felt very, very frightened and just thought if there’s any chance of help for this poor girl we need to get onto the police straight away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his police interview, which was also played to the jury, Mrs Vize’s husband described seeing a couple walking in a field to their right at quite a fast pace.

He described them as “furtive” and “hurried” and said he made eye contact with the male but it was interrupted because he partially covered his face with a hood.

He added: “I was aware that they had clocked us. It almost made them sort of pace in their speed, so they reacted to seeing us in that suspicious way.”

He said after seeing the two he thought “what are we going to find”, before seeing Brianna on the path.

Mr Vize told police he thought he saw Brianna’s chest move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I bent down to try to see signs of life and obviously to speak to her to say ‘hang in, we’re phoning the police’.”

The trial, now on its fourth day, has already heard:

– X and Y had a fixation with torture, violence and death.

– The pair had a “kill list” of other child victims, jurors heard.

– A “murder plan” to kill Brianna was found in X’s bedroom.

– She posted a tribute to her alleged victim on social media after the killing.

– X had an interest in serial killers.