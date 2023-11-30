Tributes pour in for two men who died after being pulled from a Wigan canal

Tributes have been paid after the deaths of a man with special needs and his carer, after they fell into a canal in Wigan.

There was a huge emergency services presence beside the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, off Crankwood Road in Abram, shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

Aaron Ritchie, 49, and his carer – a 60-year-old man – were pulled from the water after fire crews were called to assist police, including a tactical response unit and a specialist boat unit.

Life-saving intervention was given by medical staff, but they both tragically died later in hospital.

Aaron Ritchie

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Aaron’s family said: “It's come as a complete shock to us as a family surrounding the tragic accident of what happened on Tuesday afternoon.

"Aaron was a loveable character who made a big impression on everyone who knew him.

“Aaron had special needs and he loved the outdoor life and as long as he had his puzzles, laces and spinning tops, he was happy.

"Aaron is surely going to be missed by us as a family.

“We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to his carer’s family and a special thank you to the emergency services who attended trying to save them.”

The carer’s next of kin has been informed of his death, but he has not been named publicly by the police.

Many people have been offering their condolences to the families on social media.

Pamela Hills said: “Such tragic news, so sad, RIP both of you.

"Was a pleasure to have known you Aaron, condolences to both families and friends thoughts are with you all.”

Louise Stott said: “So sad, such a tragic accident, sending condolences to both families and friends.”

Lauren Sutton said: “Aww so sad to read this, I used to look after Aaron when I did home care years ago. He was a lovely person. Rest in peace Aaron.”

David Birchall said: “Absolutely tragic RIP to both, condolences to both families.”

Jeanette Lancaster said: “RIP Aaron such a great guy and his carer condolences to both families.”