Police applied to borough magistrates last year to impose restrictions on the home in Spring Gardens, Atherton, after receiving numerous reports of trouble linked to it.

Now sufficient evidence has been gathered to show that the sanctions need to be prolonged.

A closure order is made on a property in order to curb anti-social behaviour and crime and prevents anyone other than the occupants plus authorised parties, such as emergency services and council workers, from attending.

The updated order means that anyone other than the occupants and authorised parties is barred from the flat in Spring Gardens, Atherton, until April 19 now

Anyone who breaches the order will find themselves in court. A number of people have been before Wigan magistrates in the last year to be fined for visiting closure order-hit addresses.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said: “Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council have secured a further extension via the court to a closure order on a flat at Spring Gardens, Atherton.

“The order prohibits access to the premises by all persons at all times except for Wigan Borough Council and emergency services and is in place until April 19 2023.

“The order will be enforced by Greater Manchester Police and anyone found breaching the order will be liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.

“We are committed to working with our partners to make our communities safer. Please continue to work with us and report your concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and criminal activity so we can take action like this.

