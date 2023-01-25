Wigan school issues stranger danger warning after a pupil was followed
Parents whose children attend a Wigan secondary school have received a stranger danger email after one of its pupils said she was tailed.
By Matt Pennington
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 5:01pm
Standish High issued the warning after receiving reports that a 15-year-old had been followed on foot by a female on Tuesday January 24.
In the email the school states that the woman is approximately 30 years old and was wearing a yellow coat.
Children have been advised to walk in groups where possible and to report any suspicious activity.