News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan school issues stranger danger warning after a pupil was followed

Parents whose children attend a Wigan secondary school have received a stranger danger email after one of its pupils said she was tailed.

By Matt Pennington
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 5:01pm

Standish High issued the warning after receiving reports that a 15-year-old had been followed on foot by a female on Tuesday January 24.

Read More
Miracle escape as car flips onto its roof near a school during Wigan morning rus...
Hide Ad

In the email the school states that the woman is approximately 30 years old and was wearing a yellow coat.

Standish High School have issued a warning after a girl was followed after school.
Most Popular

Children have been advised to walk in groups where possible and to report any suspicious activity.

ParentsWigan