Donald Callaghan, 48, of Danbers, Up Holland, had previously stood before Wigan justices to admit being at the wheel of a Ford Focus outside his home on September 28 when he was disqualified from the road.

He also pleaded guilty to not being insured to be driving at the same time. As well as the custodial sentence, Callaghan was further barred from the road for 18 months and must pay £154 to victim services.