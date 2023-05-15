News you can trust since 1853
A motorist who flouted a driving ban has been jailed for eight weeks.

By Charles Graham
Published 15th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Donald Callaghan, 48, of Danbers, Up Holland, had previously stood before Wigan justices to admit being at the wheel of a Ford Focus outside his home on September 28 when he was disqualified from the road.

He also pleaded guilty to not being insured to be driving at the same time. As well as the custodial sentence, Callaghan was further barred from the road for 18 months and must pay £154 to victim services.

Donald Callaghan was seen at the wheel of his car in Danbers, where he lives, when disqualified from drivingDonald Callaghan was seen at the wheel of his car in Danbers, where he lives, when disqualified from driving
