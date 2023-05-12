Benjamin Nuttall, 25, of Ullswater Road, Astley, pleaded guilty to driving a silver Vauxhall Combo van dangerously on Meanley Road, Astley, on April 25 and while he was not insured.

But he pleaded not guilty to handling stolen goods, ie the van, which was worth £6,200.

A Vauxhall Combo van similar to the one Benjamin Nuttall drove dangerously

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 9 and Nuttall was remanded on conditional bail until then.