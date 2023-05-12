Man admits to dangerous driving but denies handling stolen goods
A Wigan borough man has admitted driving dangerously and without insurance - but denies handling stolen goods when he was behind the wheel.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th May 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 07:50 BST
Benjamin Nuttall, 25, of Ullswater Road, Astley, pleaded guilty to driving a silver Vauxhall Combo van dangerously on Meanley Road, Astley, on April 25 and while he was not insured.
But he pleaded not guilty to handling stolen goods, ie the van, which was worth £6,200.
A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 9 and Nuttall was remanded on conditional bail until then.
An interim driving ban was imposed ahead of sentencing.