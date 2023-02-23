A noisy Wigan resident who infuriated neighbours with her loud music and TV has been fined

Borough magistrates heard that 22-year-old Chloe Winstanley was a nuisance neighbour from Whelley who regularly disturbed fellow Ellis Street residents' peace with her selfish antics.

So much so that she was eventually served with a noise abatement notice by Wigan Council officers.

But, the hearing was told, she flouted the order by continuing to create anti-social amounts of noise between May 26 and June 9 last year.

As a result she was prosecuted under the 1990 Environmental Health Act and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notice.

