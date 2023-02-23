A noisy Wigan resident who infuriated neighbours with her loud music and TV has been fined
A young Wigan woman who ignored orders to turn her loud music and TV down has been fined.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Borough magistrates heard that 22-year-old Chloe Winstanley was a nuisance neighbour from Whelley who regularly disturbed fellow Ellis Street residents' peace with her selfish antics.
So much so that she was eventually served with a noise abatement notice by Wigan Council officers.
But, the hearing was told, she flouted the order by continuing to create anti-social amounts of noise between May 26 and June 9 last year.