A noisy Wigan resident who infuriated neighbours with her loud music and TV has been fined

A young Wigan woman who ignored orders to turn her loud music and TV down has been fined.

By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Borough magistrates heard that 22-year-old Chloe Winstanley was a nuisance neighbour from Whelley who regularly disturbed fellow Ellis Street residents' peace with her selfish antics.

So much so that she was eventually served with a noise abatement notice by Wigan Council officers.

But, the hearing was told, she flouted the order by continuing to create anti-social amounts of noise between May 26 and June 9 last year.

As a result she was prosecuted under the 1990 Environmental Health Act and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notice.

She must pay a fine, legal costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £224.