Magistrates said that Joshua Hughes, 24, of Kendal Road, Ince, deserved further incarceration because he had a "flagrant disregard" for court orders.

The hearing was told that after being allowed out of jail, Hughes had failed to maintain contact with his responsible officer between January 23 and 31.

This put him in breach of his supervision order.