Serial Wigan thief put back in prison for flouting the terms of his release
A serial Wigan shoplifter was put back behind bars for a week after breaching the terms of his prison release.
By Charles Graham
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 4:38pm
Magistrates said that Joshua Hughes, 24, of Kendal Road, Ince, deserved further incarceration because he had a "flagrant disregard" for court orders.
The hearing was told that after being allowed out of jail, Hughes had failed to maintain contact with his responsible officer between January 23 and 31.
This put him in breach of his supervision order.
Hughes, who has many thefts on his criminal record, admitted to the breach and was sent down for seven days.