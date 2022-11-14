A second home in the same block of Wigan borough flats has been hit with a closure order

And it is the second such order to be issued in the same block of flats in less than a month.

The order – against an address on Poplar Street in Tyldesley – prohibits access at all times except for those persons named on the document Wigan Council and emergency services.

It will be enforced by police and anyone found breaching the order will be liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.

The flats on Poplar Street, Tyldesley

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said that the ruling was made “following reports of criminal activity and anti-social behaviour associated to the address which is impacting on the quality of life of local residents.”

The statement added: “We will continue to work with our partners to make your community safer. Please continue to work with us and report your concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and criminal activity so we can continue to take action like this.

Reports can be made to GMP via 101 or online. Report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

After Wigan Today reported that a closure order has been issued against another flat in Popular Street, several neighbours took to social media predicting that this should not be the end of the matter because there was a number of other addresses also proving to be the bane of law-abiding citizens’ lives.