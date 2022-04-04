A seventh man has been charged in connection with the violent death of a Wigan dad

The body of Christopher Hughes was found on a road near to the M58 at Skelmersdale on Monday February 22 – four days after he had last been seen alive in Norley.

A post-mortem examination subsequently concluded that the Marsh Green 37-year-old had died from multiple injuries inflicted during a “frenzied attack.”

Christopher Hughes and his mum Susan

Adrius Uzkuraitis, 26, of Holly Road, Worsley Hall, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 5.

Already facing the same charge are Alan Jad, 51, of Ridyard Street, Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, both in Worsley Hall, Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Worsley Hall, Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29 of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, and Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Worsley Hall. All are awaiting a first appearance a Manchester judge on April 8.

