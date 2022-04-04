Zack Hurley, 32, of Kipling Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before Wigan justices to plead not guilty to disclosing a private sexual photograph or film without the subject's consent in order to cause her distress.

He admitted to stalking the same named person between November and March and also to illegally cultivating 33 cannabis plants on March 8. Hurley was released on conditional bail until an appearance before Manchester magistrates on April 14.