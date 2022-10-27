News you can trust since 1853
A trial date is set for a man accused of twice burgling a popular Wigan pub

A trial date has been set for a 29-year-old has denied twice burgling a popular Wigan pub.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Darren Turner, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, has previously stood before borough magistrates to enter not guilty to the charges that he entered The Venture in Highfield on both October 1 and November 13 last year with intent to steal.

On his latest appearance, Turner was told he must attend Tameside Magistrates' Court for a trial on February 20, before which he is on bail.

The Venture at Highfield

That is conditional on his residing at his home address, observing a 7pm to 7am electronically tagged curfew and reporting regularly to Wigan police headquarters.