A trial date is set for a man accused of twice burgling a popular Wigan pub

A trial date has been set for a 29-year-old has denied twice burgling a popular Wigan pub.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Darren Turner, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, has previously stood before borough magistrates to enter not guilty to the charges that he entered The Venture in Highfield on both October 1 and November 13 last year with intent to steal.
On his latest appearance, Turner was told he must attend Tameside Magistrates' Court for a trial on February 20, before which he is on bail.