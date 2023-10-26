A Wigan man accused of making child abuse images will now only face a jury in 2025
The trial of a Wigan man charged with making dozens of indecent images of children will only now take place in 2025.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Simon Blakeney, 61, of Grove Place, Standish, has previously pleaded not guilty to making four of the most serious – category A – pictures of children, 10 category B pictures and 42 category C pictures between July 2018 and March 2021.
A trial had been due to get under way at Bolton Crown Court in July this year but it has been delayed twice since and now a date of June 26 2025 has been fixed due to court backlogs.
Blakeney was remanded on unconditional bail in the meantime.