A Wigan man accused of making child abuse images will now only face a jury in 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simon Blakeney, 61, of Grove Place, Standish, has previously pleaded not guilty to making four of the most serious – category A – pictures of children, 10 category B pictures and 42 category C pictures between July 2018 and March 2021.

A trial had been due to get under way at Bolton Crown Court in July this year but it has been delayed twice since and now a date of June 26 2025 has been fixed due to court backlogs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...