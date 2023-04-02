The Children's Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel De Souza, found thousands of cases of children being strip-searched across England and Wales.

She discovered Greater Manchester Police carried out 20 strip-searches of children aged eight to 17 from 2018 to mid-2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of strip-searches of children by police has been revealed

Dame Rachel described the practice as "intrusive and potentially traumatic", adding it should be subject to greater safeguards and scrutiny.

The investigation comes after a 15-year-old black girl from east London, known as “Child Q”, was strip-searched by the Met Police in 2020 without another adult present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research revealed 2,847 strip-searches took place between 2018 and mid-2022.

The report noted as several forces did not respond to their request, this figure should be considered a minimum.

Dame Rachel said: "We’ve seen growing evidence that children are being failed by those whose job it is to protect them."

"Much more work is required to create a culture among the police in which children are, first and foremost, treated as children," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Rachel further praised the bravery of Child Q for coming forward.

The vast majority of youngsters strip-searched were boys (95 per cent) and about 38 per cent were black.

Police guidelines state searches should be carried out within view of officers of the same gender – but the commissioner found six per cent had taken place in the presence of an officer of another gender.

The report found black youngsters were up to six times more likely to be strip-searched compared with national population figures, while white children were around half as likely to be searched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, lead for the ethics and integrity portfolio at the NPCC – a staff body for police chiefs – said they will “carefully consider the findings” of Dame Rachel’s report.

He said it is “vital that any police interaction is handled sensitively, and that, when an officer considers it necessary to search a child, that it is carried out in line with legislation, policy, and procedure”.