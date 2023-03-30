Environmental volunteer receives Community Champion award for his work in Wigan village
A green-fingered volunteer who has been helping to spruce up a Wigan village for more than a decade has been recognised for his efforts.
Aspull Forum’s volunteer environmental expert Colin Holland can frequently be seen picking up litter or planting flowers in the community.
He has now been honoured for his years of hard work with a Community Champion award from forum officers and Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors.
Forum chairman and ward councillor Chris Ready said Mr Holland was a ''great guy'' with a passion for the environment and wildlife.
He added: ''He really does make a difference in our community.''
Philip Livesey, forum secretary, said Mr Holland brought a different dimension to the forum.
Mr Holland admitted he was ''shocked '' to receive the award, but he was also very proud.
He said: ''I volunteer because I enjoy it. The forum committee are a great bunch of doers.”