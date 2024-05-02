Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Bilsborough, 37, of St Mary's Road, Aspull, had already pleaded guilty at magistrates' court to causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals over a prolonged period after the discovery of the Jack Russells on February 1.

He had also been due to stand trial in July for burglary, but he was found not guilty after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...