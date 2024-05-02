Animal cruelty: Wigan man jailed for starving pet dogs

A Wigan man who left two dogs starving and dehydrated in a cage only big enough for one has been jailed.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd May 2024, 04:55 BST
Shaun Bilsborough, 37, of St Mary's Road, Aspull, had already pleaded guilty at magistrates' court to causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals over a prolonged period after the discovery of the Jack Russells on February 1.

He had also been due to stand trial in July for burglary, but he was found not guilty after the prosecution offered no evidence.

But he was given a two-month custodial sentence and banned from keeping animals for five years.