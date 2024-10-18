Another Wigan man arrested over summer's Southport riot

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:36 BST
Yet another Wigan man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with July's riot in Southport following the murder of three little girls there.

The unnamed 27-year-old is the 131st person arrested in connection with the incident and several men from Wigan have already been convicted and jailed.

This particular suspect has been bailed pending further inquiries.

