Anti-social behaviour concerns at 'potentially unsafe' empty Wigan pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Red Lion, on Ladies Lane, Hindley, has fallen into a state of disrepair since it closed.
But youths have been gathering there recently, along with at Tesco and Asda supermarkets.
A police spokesman said: “Over the past few nights there has been an increased in demand to tackle anti-social behaviour in Hindley around Tesco, Asda and the building which was previously the Red Lion public house.
"Officers from the neighbourhood policing team already have these areas on their patrol plans and will continue to patrol the area and take positive action around ASB.
"The Red Lion pub is a derelict building and is potentially unsafe. This property has been secured multiple times.
"Can parents please speak with your children around the dangers of entering a derelict building as their appears to be a lack of education when officers deal with youths involved in such incidents.”