Trial date of September next year set for Wigan borough 31-year-old accused of strangulation
A Wigan borough 31-year-old accused of strangling a woman has appeared before a judge.
Liam O'Brien, of Wigan Road, Leigh, is also charged with assaulting the woman by beating her on December 16.
He failed to attend Bolton Crown Court on the day allotted for his first appearance and so a warrant was issued for his arrest.
O’Brien has now made that appearance and been told that, should he plead not guilty to the offences, a trial will be provisionally scheduled for September 4 2025.