News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Trial date of September next year set for Wigan borough 31-year-old accused of strangulation

A Wigan borough 31-year-old accused of strangling a woman has appeared before a judge.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Liam O'Brien, of Wigan Road, Leigh, is also charged with assaulting the woman by beating her on December 16.

Read More
Warehouse set to transform Wigan business park

He failed to attend Bolton Crown Court on the day allotted for his first appearance and so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

O’Brien has now made that appearance and been told that, should he plead not guilty to the offences, a trial will be provisionally scheduled for September 4 2025.

Pleas have yet to be entered and this may happen at a pre-trial preparation hearing due to take place on February 27.

In the meantime O’Brien has been released on conditional bail.