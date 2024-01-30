Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam O'Brien, of Wigan Road, Leigh, is also charged with assaulting the woman by beating her on December 16.

He failed to attend Bolton Crown Court on the day allotted for his first appearance and so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bolton Crown Court

O’Brien has now made that appearance and been told that, should he plead not guilty to the offences, a trial will be provisionally scheduled for September 4 2025.

Pleas have yet to be entered and this may happen at a pre-trial preparation hearing due to take place on February 27.