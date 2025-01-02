Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Persistent anti-social behaviour, drug-related criminal activity, noise complaints and safety concerns have led to a series of Wigan home closures in 2024.

Taking a pro-active approach to help support its communities, Wigan Council teams have made 33 applications to the courts since April alone.

These include full or partial closure orders and renewals on nuisance properties having a detrimental impact on their neighbourhoods.

And council leaders have pledged to maintain their approach to help promote safer communities.

Members of Wigan's community safety partnership who are instrumental in tackling anti-social behaviour in Wigan

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “We have taken a pro-active and consistent approach, particularly in recent years, regarding tenants whose properties become the location of persistent criminal and anti-social behaviour.

“Although making applications to the courts is a last resort, we are committed to taking such action in the appropriate circumstances to show that we will not tolerate behaviour that impacts negatively on our communities.

“Thankfully these cases are a very small minority but we hope the action that is taken offers reassurance to our neighbourhoods and communities.”

Closure Order applications are made in court by the local authority with the aim of stopping criminality taking place at a property and remain in place for up to three months.

They are part of Wigan Borough’s Community Safety Partnership work, which sees Wigan Council team up with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and other partners to tackle issues of concern voiced by the community.

Full closures restrict access to property to only council and emergency service staff, while partial closures may restrict visitors to the property with only the tenant allowed to remain inside.

If required, the local authority can apply for extensions or renewals to the closure orders.

A number of people have appeared in court over the last year to be prosecuted for breaching the orders by visiting closed homes when not authorised. They have generally received fines.

Coun Anderton added: “As we have throughout this year, I would like to highlight the dedication of our community resilience teams and legal officers and emphasise that we will continue to promote safe and resilient communities as a priority.”