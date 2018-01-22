Anti-social behaviour on estate surges

Police are responding to a spike in anti-social behaviour on a Wigan estate after concerns were raised by residents.



Wiganers living on Chatsworth Fold in Spring View have taken to social media to report gangs of youths roaming the streets trying the doors of cars, vans and houses, carrying out burglaries and taking bins to set them on fire.

A Facebook page even says neighbours have taken to walking their dogs around the estate later on in the evening to try to deter offenders.

Police have said they are working to combat the issue while the fire service has also condemned the yobs.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said: “The problem has been building up but it’s got to the point where it’s virtually a daily occurrence.

People are posting CCTV images online and have shouted at them but they don’t seem bothered, they just put their hoods up and off they go.

“I know police budgets have been cut but you should be able to sit in your own home and feel safe. This has always been a nice estate.”

Problems seem to have been escalating in the area since just before Christmas and the authorities are now promising to act.

PCSO Chris Daniels said: “This behaviour has predominantly been the attempted theft of wheelie bins and fires being set in public places by local youths.

“The increase in burglary in the area appears to affect all of Spring View and occurs during the daylight hours where there have been several cases when offenders have broken into homes by going in through the back patio doors.

“Investigations are ongoing for both of these issues and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support.”

Following an incident on January 10 - when bins were set ablaze and the flames spread to street furniture - Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) reminded people not to leave bins out after collection.