Anti-social Wigan flat hit with closure order extension

A Wigan flat which has been the focal point for neighbour complaints has had its closure order extended.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Nov 2023, 08:13 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 08:25 GMT
Samantha Raines was told that activities at her home at 2 Mab’s Cross House, Grayson’s Close, Swinley, had not seen sufficient improvements to warrant ending the existing order which prevents anyone other than residents and authorised persons from entering the property.

And so another three months have been added to the order by Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

A general view of Mab's Cross House which now has two flats subject to closure ordersA general view of Mab's Cross House which now has two flats subject to closure orders
A general view of Mab's Cross House which now has two flats subject to closure orders
Only last month neighbour Philip Harrison’s home at 6 Mab’s Cross House was also made the subject of a closure order.

Meanwhile Allen Martin, of 72 Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, has also seen a closure order on his home extended by three months.

Anyone who flouts the order is likely to face prosecution and Wigan Today has recently reported on several people receiving fines. More severe cases can lead to a visitor receiving a custodial sentence.

Retiring Wigan borough police commander Chief Supt Emily Higham has been at the forefront of crackdowns against anti-social behaviour and has flagged up a local increase in the use of closure orders as an example.