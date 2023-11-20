Anti-social Wigan flat hit with closure order extension
Samantha Raines was told that activities at her home at 2 Mab’s Cross House, Grayson’s Close, Swinley, had not seen sufficient improvements to warrant ending the existing order which prevents anyone other than residents and authorised persons from entering the property.
And so another three months have been added to the order by Wigan and Leigh magistrates.
Only last month neighbour Philip Harrison’s home at 6 Mab’s Cross House was also made the subject of a closure order.
Meanwhile Allen Martin, of 72 Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, has also seen a closure order on his home extended by three months.
Anyone who flouts the order is likely to face prosecution and Wigan Today has recently reported on several people receiving fines. More severe cases can lead to a visitor receiving a custodial sentence.