A Wigan flat which has been the focal point for neighbour complaints has had its closure order extended.

Samantha Raines was told that activities at her home at 2 Mab’s Cross House, Grayson’s Close, Swinley, had not seen sufficient improvements to warrant ending the existing order which prevents anyone other than residents and authorised persons from entering the property.

And so another three months have been added to the order by Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

A general view of Mab's Cross House which now has two flats subject to closure orders

Only last month neighbour Philip Harrison’s home at 6 Mab’s Cross House was also made the subject of a closure order.

Meanwhile Allen Martin, of 72 Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, has also seen a closure order on his home extended by three months.

Anyone who flouts the order is likely to face prosecution and Wigan Today has recently reported on several people receiving fines. More severe cases can lead to a visitor receiving a custodial sentence.