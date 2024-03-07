Appeal after Wigan borough property is attacked on three separate occasions
A house and car in Wigan borough were repeatedly targeted in a series of attacks.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A post on the GMP Wigan West Facebook page said: “GMP are appealing for witnesses to a criminal damage case that took place at an address on Rugby Road, Leigh, on Monday 8 January / Saturday 3 February and Monday 19 February 2024.”
It is understood the damage was to the victim’s house and car.
No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information, please call 0161 856 7094 quoting incident number CRI/06LL/0005062/24.