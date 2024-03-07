Appeal after Wigan borough property is attacked on three separate occasions

A house and car in Wigan borough were repeatedly targeted in a series of attacks.
By Alan Weston
Published 7th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A post on the GMP Wigan West Facebook page said: “GMP are appealing for witnesses to a criminal damage case that took place at an address on Rugby Road, Leigh, on Monday 8 January / Saturday 3 February and Monday 19 February 2024.”

Read More
Six weeks in prison and restraining order for Wigan man after attack on woman

It is understood the damage was to the victim’s house and car.

No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information, please call 0161 856 7094 quoting incident number CRI/06LL/0005062/24.