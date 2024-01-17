Arm-breaking domestic abuser from Wigan avoids immediate spell behind bars
Peter Atherton, 59, of Redwood Avenue, Beech Hill, had appeared before borough justices to admit to causing the woman grievous bodily harm on October 28 2022.
The hearing was told that there had been troubles in the relationship but that day Atherton had suddenly attacked her for "no reason."
He had thrown a punch and she had held her arm up to protect herself, the limb taking the impact.
The court heard she felt pains in her arm and went to hospital where an X-ray confirmed that it was fractured.
Atherton was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.
There were also community elements to his punishment including the requirement to complete 80 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.