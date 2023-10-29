Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses of the St James’s Club in Orrell today expressed relief that the break-in had taken place after closing time on Saturday October 28 because it appeared that the raiders were also armed.

Damage was caused to the St James’s Road premises but it has not been revealed what, if anything, was taken.

However, a social media post from the club read: “Last night we at St James Club, Orrell became the latest victims of a late night break-in.

"Whilst this happened shortly after we closed its very evident via our CCTV footage that this could have been substantially worse if any of our valued customers or staff had been present.

“Our club was attacked by four masked intruders, appearing armed with weapons evidently targeting any cash we may have been holding overnight. The building sustained reasonably significant damage.

“In view of this incident we will now no longer be accepting cash for the foreseeable future. We by no means want to marginalise any of our valued customers however the now obvious risk posed following other recent local incidents leave us with no choice.

“Stay vigilant, protect local, please share to help others stay aware.”