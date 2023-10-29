News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Armed raiders ransack Wigan social club

Masked intruders broke into a Wigan social club lat at night and ransacked the place.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 12:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bosses of the St James’s Club in Orrell today expressed relief that the break-in had taken place after closing time on Saturday October 28 because it appeared that the raiders were also armed.

Damage was caused to the St James’s Road premises but it has not been revealed what, if anything, was taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, a social media post from the club read: “Last night we at St James Club, Orrell became the latest victims of a late night break-in.

St James's Club, OrrellSt James's Club, Orrell
St James's Club, Orrell
Most Popular

"Whilst this happened shortly after we closed its very evident via our CCTV footage that this could have been substantially worse if any of our valued customers or staff had been present.

“Our club was attacked by four masked intruders, appearing armed with weapons evidently targeting any cash we may have been holding overnight. The building sustained reasonably significant damage.

“In view of this incident we will now no longer be accepting cash for the foreseeable future. We by no means want to marginalise any of our valued customers however the now obvious risk posed following other recent local incidents leave us with no choice.

“Stay vigilant, protect local, please share to help others stay aware.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.