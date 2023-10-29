Armed raiders ransack Wigan social club
Bosses of the St James’s Club in Orrell today expressed relief that the break-in had taken place after closing time on Saturday October 28 because it appeared that the raiders were also armed.
Damage was caused to the St James’s Road premises but it has not been revealed what, if anything, was taken.
However, a social media post from the club read: “Last night we at St James Club, Orrell became the latest victims of a late night break-in.
"Whilst this happened shortly after we closed its very evident via our CCTV footage that this could have been substantially worse if any of our valued customers or staff had been present.
“Our club was attacked by four masked intruders, appearing armed with weapons evidently targeting any cash we may have been holding overnight. The building sustained reasonably significant damage.