Armed robbers threaten staff during terrifying raid at Wigan convenience store

Robbers armed with weapons raided a Wigan convenience store and threatened terrified staff.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:11 am
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:41 am

Two men went into the Co-op store on Haigh Road, Aspull, at around 10.15pm yesterday carrying weapons.

Police say they threatened staff and stole money and cigarettes, before leaving on foot.

The robbery happened at Co-op on Haigh Road, Aspull

No-one was injured during the robbery.

An investigation has been launched and anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police online or call 101.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

