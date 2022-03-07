Warning as couple quoted £60 for fence to be painted were forced to pay £600

Officers went to Chequer Lane, in Up Holland, on Wednesday after reports of two men in their mid to late-20s approaching properties offering to paint fences.

One couple was quoted £60 for the work, but when the two men returned to collect the money, they demanded £600.

Police are investigating what happened

The couple felt threatened by the men, so handed over the cash.

PC Ashdown, from Skelmersdale police, said: “The two males arrived in a white Ford Transit-type van and are described as white males, approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and stubble. They are described as talking with northern accents.

“To other residents, please remember to keep your house secure and if you are unsure of the credibility of anyone attending your address, ask them for identification or a number to contact to verify their identity.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101, quoting log 651 of March 2.