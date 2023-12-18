Arrest made after man found with horrific head injury
A second man was also taken to hospital with injuries which are understood to be connected to the same incident on Maple Crescent, Leigh, shortly before midnight.
The road was sealed off by police and an incident tent was erected outside the front of a terraced home.
It is understood that emergency services first attended the address after receiving a report of a concern for welfare.
But on arrival and finding a man collapsed, they then discovered blood at the scene and that the casualty had suffered a serious head injury, and an attack could not be ruled out.
He was taken to hospital where his condition is not known.
A short time later another man was also found injured further down the street and he too was taken to hospital in an undisclosed condition.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday December 17 2023 at around 11.50pm, officers were called to reports of an assault on Maple Crescent in Leigh.
"Officers attended the scene, and a male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“A male has since been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody for further questioning.
“Inquiries remain ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
Mid-morning the road was opened again although the house remains taped off.
A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.39pm on Sunday December 17 to a police incident. A man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.”
Anyone with information is asked to ring CID on 0161 856 7094 or 101 quoting log 3590 of 17/12/2023.