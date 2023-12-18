A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after another was found collapsed with a serious head injury outside a Wigan borough home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A second man was also taken to hospital with injuries which are understood to be connected to the same incident on Maple Crescent, Leigh, shortly before midnight.

The road was sealed off by police and an incident tent was erected outside the front of a terraced home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police crime scene on Maple Crescent, Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that emergency services first attended the address after receiving a report of a concern for welfare.

But on arrival and finding a man collapsed, they then discovered blood at the scene and that the casualty had suffered a serious head injury, and an attack could not be ruled out.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is not known.

A short time later another man was also found injured further down the street and he too was taken to hospital in an undisclosed condition.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday December 17 2023 at around 11.50pm, officers were called to reports of an assault on Maple Crescent in Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended the scene, and a male was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A male has since been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody for further questioning.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Mid-morning the road was opened again although the house remains taped off.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.39pm on Sunday December 17 to a police incident. A man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.”