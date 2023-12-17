Three men are due to appear in court tomorrow (Monday) after an an antisocial behaviour operation in Wigan borough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nathan Shaw (23), Damien McKeown (41), and Mohammad Ghanbari (33) were charged today by the Leigh Neighbourhood policing team for a total of 14 suspected offences between them.

This was made up of 12 shopliftings, one offence of criminal damage and one offence of assaulting a security guard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police generic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have all been remanded in custody to appear at court tomorrow (Monday, 18 December).