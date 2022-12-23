Arrest made after man taken to hospital with serious injuries following assault in Wigan town centre
A man was seriously hurt after being attacked in Wigan town centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 2:19pm
Police were called just before 5pm on Thursday to reports of an assault, though they have not revealed the exact location.
A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
A 58-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody for questioning.
Anyone with information about what happened can contact police online or call 101, or phone Wigan CID on 0161 856 7094.