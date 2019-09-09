Arrest made after reports of man with knife and sword on Wigan road

Police descended on a Wigan village after reports of a man running amok with a knife and a sword.



They were called to Scot Lane in Aspull at lunchtime on Monday by people who reported seeing an armed man smashing windows at a block of flats owned by the local authority.



An eyewitness, who reported what had happened on social media, said the man was wielding a Samurai sword and a 12-inch knife.

He said five men jumped in a car to chase him, but he started attacking the vehicle with the sword, before he ran at two other men who tried to intervene.

Several police vehicles rushed to Scot Lane and a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.

Officers recovered a knife and a sword at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Just before 12.30pm we were called to reports of a man with a sword on Scot Lane.

“Officers attended and a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Police remained in the village for several hours as they investigated what had happened and took statements from witnesses.

The incident came as a shock to people living in the Aspull area.

Ward councillor John Hilton said: “I’m very concerned. It’s a nice village and a small area and we could do without some of these individuals popping up in our midsts.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.