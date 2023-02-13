News you can trust since 1853
Arrest made as armed police called to reports of man with crossbow in Wigan

Armed police rushed to a house in Wigan after reports of a man with a crossbow.

By Gaynor Clarke
50 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers in armed response vehicles were called to Downall Green Road in Bryn at 1.35pm on Sunday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and bail offences, and remains in police custody for questioning.

Armed police were scrambled to Downall Green Road in Bryn
The road was cordoned off by police as their investigation got under way, though police do not believe there was any wider risk.

Superintendent Phil Hutchinson, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “We would like to reassure members of the public in Wigan that we take these calls extremely seriously and in this case, we have determined that this is an isolated incident and therefore the wider community is not at any risk.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any further information, please dial 101 and quote log number 001623-12022023. You can also pass information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”