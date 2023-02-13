Arrest made as armed police called to reports of man with crossbow in Wigan

Officers in armed response vehicles were called to Downall Green Road in Bryn at 1.35pm on Sunday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and bail offences, and remains in police custody for questioning.

Armed police were scrambled to Downall Green Road in Bryn

The road was cordoned off by police as their investigation got under way, though police do not believe there was any wider risk.

Superintendent Phil Hutchinson, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “We would like to reassure members of the public in Wigan that we take these calls extremely seriously and in this case, we have determined that this is an isolated incident and therefore the wider community is not at any risk.

