Arrest made during Bamfurlong drugs raid
Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Bamfurlong on Thursday March 28 in connection with investigations into illegal substances and detained an occupant who has since been released pending further inquiries.
Neighbourhood police say that communications with residents over suspicious activity are vital to crime-cracking successes.
A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley read: “A warrant has been executed in Bamfurlong this morning (Thursday) by the neighbourhood officers searching for drugs, resulting in one arrest of the occupant.
"The suspect has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.
“This type of work is only possible with help from the public! If you would like to report something to us completely anonymously, you can do this through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or by visiting them online.”