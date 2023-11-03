News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant issued for borough woman who still hasn't faced justice for horse cruelty six years on

An arrest warrant has been issued by Wigan justices for a woman first convicted of horse cruelty six years ago.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
It was in November 2017 that Lorraine Ashurst was found guilty of neglecting three ponies by not seeking treatment for their lameness.

But then she twice failed to turn up for sentence the following year, thus breaching bail.

Lorraine Ashurst has failed to attend several court hearingsLorraine Ashurst has failed to attend several court hearings
The 59-year-old of Cameron Street, Leigh, had pleaded not guilty to mistreating the animals on Barlow’s Farm at Hindley but was convicted by magistrates after a trial.

RSPCA prosecutors had brought charges in relation to a Palomino mare, a chestnut gelding and a grey mare, which were each found with injuries after inspectors visited the site off Close Lane.

The Palomino was lame with laminitis and a foot abscess, the gelding too had an abscess of his foreleg and the grey mare was suffering osteoarthritis to her foreleg.

The court heard that Ashurst failed to take medical measures that would ease their suffering and also neglected to seek parasitic worm control treatment for them.

Sentencing had been due to take place on several occasions this year, the latest in October, but again Ashurst failed to appear in court and so an arrest warrant was issued.