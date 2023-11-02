The occupants of a learner car fled the scene of a Wigan smash in which two men were injured.

One of the casualties had to be cut from the wreckage of the smashed up Jeep after its collision with a Volkswagen T-Roc on L plates, the latter of which ended up on its side.

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill following the collision on Miles Lane, Shevington, near its junction with Forest Fold at around 6pm on Wednesday November 1.

Traffic queueing on Miles Lane with the learner car on its side next to the wooden fence

Police are investigating the possibility that the T-Roc had been stolen.

A spokesman for Skelmersdale fire station, one of whose crews attended the scene, said that two men in their 20s were in the Jeep when the crash took place. Both were injured and while one was able to scramble from the wreckage unaided, the other had to be freed using cutting gear.

Both were taken to hospital where their conditions are unknown.

Emergency services were at the scene for about an hour and eventually traffic was allowed to flow again.