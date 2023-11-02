Men injured with one cut from wreckage after two-vehicle Wigan smash involving a learner car
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the casualties had to be cut from the wreckage of the smashed up Jeep after its collision with a Volkswagen T-Roc on L plates, the latter of which ended up on its side.
Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill following the collision on Miles Lane, Shevington, near its junction with Forest Fold at around 6pm on Wednesday November 1.
Police are investigating the possibility that the T-Roc had been stolen.
A spokesman for Skelmersdale fire station, one of whose crews attended the scene, said that two men in their 20s were in the Jeep when the crash took place. Both were injured and while one was able to scramble from the wreckage unaided, the other had to be freed using cutting gear.
Both were taken to hospital where their conditions are unknown.