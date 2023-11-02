News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Men injured with one cut from wreckage after two-vehicle Wigan smash involving a learner car

The occupants of a learner car fled the scene of a Wigan smash in which two men were injured.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 07:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 07:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of the casualties had to be cut from the wreckage of the smashed up Jeep after its collision with a Volkswagen T-Roc on L plates, the latter of which ended up on its side.

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill following the collision on Miles Lane, Shevington, near its junction with Forest Fold at around 6pm on Wednesday November 1.

Read More
RETRO: famous comics in Wigan and with Wiganers
Traffic queueing on Miles Lane with the learner car on its side next to the wooden fenceTraffic queueing on Miles Lane with the learner car on its side next to the wooden fence
Traffic queueing on Miles Lane with the learner car on its side next to the wooden fence
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are investigating the possibility that the T-Roc had been stolen.

A spokesman for Skelmersdale fire station, one of whose crews attended the scene, said that two men in their 20s were in the Jeep when the crash took place. Both were injured and while one was able to scramble from the wreckage unaided, the other had to be freed using cutting gear.

Both were taken to hospital where their conditions are unknown.

Emergency services were at the scene for about an hour and eventually traffic was allowed to flow again.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.