An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Wigan election candidate accused of harassment.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST

Alan Baines, 65, of Alderley Road, Hindley, had been due to appear before Manchester and Salford magistrates this month for trial, having previously denied a campaign of intimidation of Jason Metcalfe between April and September last year, namely that he repeatedly swore, laughed, shouted stared at him.

He had been on conditional bail after delays to the case, but when he failed to appear before justices, they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' CourtManchester and Salford Magistrates' Court
Baines stood as an independent candidate in Wigan's 2021 local elections.