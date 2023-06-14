Alan Baines, 65, of Alderley Road, Hindley, had been due to appear before Manchester and Salford magistrates this month for trial, having previously denied a campaign of intimidation of Jason Metcalfe between April and September last year, namely that he repeatedly swore, laughed, shouted stared at him.

He had been on conditional bail after delays to the case, but when he failed to appear before justices, they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court