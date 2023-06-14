Shocking brawl outside Wigan pub is caught on camera
Punches were thrown during a brawl between door staff and punters outside a Wigan pub.
By Sian Jones
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Dramatic video footage shows the fight erupt outside the Dog and Partridge pub on Wallgate on the evening of Saturday June 11.
The video has been seen more than 30,000 times on Facebook.
It is alleged violence broke out after one of a group of men was asked to show ID and was refused entry for not being able to produce any.
Greater Manchester Police confirm they were not called to the incident.