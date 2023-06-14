Dramatic video footage shows the fight erupt outside the Dog and Partridge pub on Wallgate on the evening of Saturday June 11.

The video has been seen more than 30,000 times on Facebook.

The video of the fight has been viewed more than 34,000 times

It is alleged violence broke out after one of a group of men was asked to show ID and was refused entry for not being able to produce any.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad