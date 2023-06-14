News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Shocking brawl outside Wigan pub is caught on camera

Punches were thrown during a brawl between door staff and punters outside a Wigan pub.
By Sian Jones
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Dramatic video footage shows the fight erupt outside the Dog and Partridge pub on Wallgate on the evening of Saturday June 11.

The video has been seen more than 30,000 times on Facebook.

Read More
Wigan dad-of-five was savaged by dog he was looking after at friend’s house, inq...
The video of the fight has been viewed more than 34,000 timesThe video of the fight has been viewed more than 34,000 times
The video of the fight has been viewed more than 34,000 times
Most Popular

It is alleged violence broke out after one of a group of men was asked to show ID and was refused entry for not being able to produce any.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police confirm they were not called to the incident.

Related topics:WiganFacebook