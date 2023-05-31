News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Arrest warrant issued for man facing multiple counts of flytipping at Wigan beauty spot

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of repeatedly fly-tipping at a Wigan beauty spot.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Desmond Alker, 50, of Beacon Road, Bickershaw, had been due to appear before borough justices accused of three counts of illegally depositing waste at Beacon Country Park.

Read More
man charged after assaults launched in Wigan borough

The first charge is of dumping bags of household rubbish there in July 2020, the second concerns leave a mental drum at the park in January last year, and the third accuses him of leaving more household waste, including a black bin bag, clothing, a wooden cupboard door, DVDs and a broken vacuum cleaner on November 15 in 2022.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All the waste disposals were alleged to have been carried out without the proper permit and thus he was in breach of the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

But when Alker failed to appear the hearing at the allotted time, justices issued a warrant for his arrest.