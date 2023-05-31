Arrest warrant issued for man facing multiple counts of flytipping at Wigan beauty spot

Desmond Alker, 50, of Beacon Road, Bickershaw, had been due to appear before borough justices accused of three counts of illegally depositing waste at Beacon Country Park.

The first charge is of dumping bags of household rubbish there in July 2020, the second concerns leave a mental drum at the park in January last year, and the third accuses him of leaving more household waste, including a black bin bag, clothing, a wooden cupboard door, DVDs and a broken vacuum cleaner on November 15 in 2022.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

All the waste disposals were alleged to have been carried out without the proper permit and thus he was in breach of the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.