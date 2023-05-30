The entire episode began with a man receiving a serious but not life-threatening injury on Lord Street in Leigh at around 6.15pm on Monday May 15.

Around five minutes later another man was assaulted at premises in Bradshawgate.

The victim sustained a minor injury.

He will appear at Bolton Crown Court in June

Two minutes later, a third person was assaulted in Brown Street, where they received serious injuries which weren’t life threatening,

Shortly afterwards, a man suffered minor injuries after being punched in the same street, while he also had his phone thrown into a nearby building site.

Daleroy Zinyemba, 28, of Union Street, Leigh, has been charged with four counts of assault and one count of criminal damage.