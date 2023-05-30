News you can trust since 1853
Man charged after assaults launched in Wigan borough

A man has been charged in connection with four assaults in the space of 15 minutes in a Wigan borough town, which resulted in numerous people being injured.
By Sian Jones
Published 30th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The entire episode began with a man receiving a serious but not life-threatening injury on Lord Street in Leigh at around 6.15pm on Monday May 15.

Around five minutes later another man was assaulted at premises in Bradshawgate.

The victim sustained a minor injury.

He will appear at Bolton Crown Court in JuneHe will appear at Bolton Crown Court in June
Two minutes later, a third person was assaulted in Brown Street, where they received serious injuries which weren’t life threatening,

Shortly afterwards, a man suffered minor injuries after being punched in the same street, while he also had his phone thrown into a nearby building site.

Daleroy Zinyemba, 28, of Union Street, Leigh, has been charged with four counts of assault and one count of criminal damage.

He has been remanded into custody and will next be appearing at Bolton Crown Court on Monday June 26.