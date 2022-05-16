Arrest warrant issued for pronged collar dog cruelty man after court no-show

Peter Hargreaves, 57, of Elmers Green, Skelmersdale, has been due to be sentenced at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Monday May 16 but failed to appear.
Justices immediately issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Hargreaves had also been charged with not seeking veterinary treatment for his boxer dog Kevin when the collar caused lesions to his neck.
The case has been through several magistrates’ courts over recent months and at a recent hearing he stood trial at Tameside where he was found guilty of both charges.
The hearing had been adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports with justices due to be handing down their punishment thereafter.
But when the allotted hour came, there was no sign of Hargreaves and so a warrant for his arrest without bail was issued.