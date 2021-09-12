Arrest warrant issued for Wigan man
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of breaching the requirements of a community order.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 4:07 pm
Wigan justices heard that 23-year-old Steven Watson, of Worthington Street, Hindley, had failed to attend an unpaid work session at St Bartholomew’s, missed two home visits on May 21 and 28 and didn’t offer valid excuses for doing so. He has yet to enter a ple and when he failed to turn up for the court hearing, the bench issued a warrant.
