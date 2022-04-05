Arrest warrant issued for Wigan pensioner suspected of sex crime
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan pensioner who is accused of molesting a woman.
By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Thomas Aspey was due to appear in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court charged with intentionally sexually touching a woman over the age of 16 without her consent.
But the 75-year-old of Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green, failed to appear on the date appointed and so justices issued a bench warrant for his detention.
A bail breach is punishable by imprisonment for over-18s.