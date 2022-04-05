Thomas Aspey was due to appear in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court charged with intentionally sexually touching a woman over the age of 16 without her consent.

But the 75-year-old of Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green, failed to appear on the date appointed and so justices issued a bench warrant for his detention.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

A bail breach is punishable by imprisonment for over-18s.