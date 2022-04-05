A fire crew had to perform a rapid emergency extraction so that they and paramedics could attend to the stricken 19-year-old following the horror collision on Bolton Road, Atherton, at 11.40pm on Monday April 4.

He was in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Yaris which careered out of control and ploughed into two stationary and unoccupied cars at the roadside.

Bolton Road, Atherton

The driver, who was of a similar age, received first aid from Atherton fire crew members who then handed him over to ambulance workers, but his companion was in a much worse condition.

A spokesman for the Atherton firefighters said that the priority was to get him out of the wreckage as quickly as possible so that his airways could be cleared and he be worked on by medical experts.

No cutting equipment was required and they were able to keep his spine straight as they pulled him free. He remains in hospital.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Det Sgt Marie Eldred, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "As our investigation into the circumstances surrounding this collision continues, we send well wishes to the man who's in hospital.

"We appeal to anyone with information, particularly dash cam footage from the surrounding area at around the time of the collision, to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact GMP via 0161 856 4741 quoting 3159 04/04/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.