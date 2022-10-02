News you can trust since 1853
Arrest warrant issued for young Wigan man accused of dangerous driving

An arrest warrant has been issued for a young Wigan man accused of motoring offences.

By Charles Graham
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 12:30 pm

Tyler Roughsedge, 20, of Westbourne Close, Ince, has been charged with dangerously driving a Volkswagen Golf which he had taken without the owner's permission, that he did so without insurance or a licence and that he failed to stop for police.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place in Conway Road on July 14 this year.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Roughsedge had been due to face the charges at Wigan Magistrates' Court.

But he failed to turn up and so a bench warrant was issued.