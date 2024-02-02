Arrest warrant: police search for a Wigan woman accused of flouting a driving ban after her court no-show
Magistrates have issued an arrest warrant for a Wigan 47-year-old who failed to turn up for a court hearing to face motoring offence charges.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joanne Pimblett, of Albert Street in Newtown, is accused of flouting a driving disqualification order by being at the wheel of a BMW in Sandy Lane, Skelmersdale, on April 21 last year.
She is also charged with driving without insurance.
Pimblett had been due to attend a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court but did not appear. The bench therefore tasked the police with finding her and issued a warrant.