Arrest warrant: police search for a Wigan woman accused of flouting a driving ban after her court no-show

Magistrates have issued an arrest warrant for a Wigan 47-year-old who failed to turn up for a court hearing to face motoring offence charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Joanne Pimblett, of Albert Street in Newtown, is accused of flouting a driving disqualification order by being at the wheel of a BMW in Sandy Lane, Skelmersdale, on April 21 last year.

She is also charged with driving without insurance.

Pimblett had been due to attend a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court but did not appear. The bench therefore tasked the police with finding her and issued a warrant.