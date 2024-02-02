Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joanne Pimblett, of Albert Street in Newtown, is accused of flouting a driving disqualification order by being at the wheel of a BMW in Sandy Lane, Skelmersdale, on April 21 last year.

She is also charged with driving without insurance.

